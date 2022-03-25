Harsh Goenka's List Of 'Biggest Career Mistakes' Resonates Hard with Netizens

RPG Honcho Harsh Goenka is not just an industrialist but a career guide and mentor as well. And the amazing part is that one can bring positive changes to one’s life by adhering to Goenka’s mentorship for free. It is because most of the life and career advice that Goenka imparts are on social media and is accessible by anybody and everybody.

Goenka, recently shared another flavour of his mentorship in the form of eight “biggest career mistakes" a person tends to make during career building. These are mistakes that can hinder and hamper the growth and progress of a person’s career path.

The first mistake that Goenka lists is - “Thinking you know everything," followed by “Not networking." The list also advises against arriving late for meetings, or not reading up on your domain. Goenka also stated that one should avoid “being satisfied doing the minimum" and should always ask for help when one needs it.

Take a look at all eight pieces of advise that Goenka shared through the tweet here:

Goenka’s life-bettering tweet garnered more than 4000 impressions, including likes and retweets. Some users appreciated Goenka’s list of career mistakes to avoid.

Whereas, some others chimed in with their piece of knowledge, and as result, elongated the list a bit further.

Here’s one user adding six new ‘mistakes,’ which included “choosing a career based on salary" and “Quitting without having another job lined up."

This user took the list up to 18 mistakes.

Some users took the opportunity to confess making some of the mistakes and showcased hope to rectify them.

According to this user, his biggest career mistake was not meeting Goenka at an early age.

Goenka, being the guide that he is, also shared another tweet on January 25 which highlighted the importance of the future and advised against pondering upon the past. The industrialist used a great analogy to send the message across. Take a look:

What more would you add to the list?

