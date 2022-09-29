Harsh Goenka's Tweets About How Bedrooms are Being Smartly Converted into WFH Spaces

When the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home has become a norm across various industries. Even now, as COVID restrictions have been lifted and many people are back in the office, there are companies continue to follow work from home or a hybrid model. Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared an innovative video on how bedrooms are being converted into work from home spaces. “How bedrooms are being converted for WFH," read the caption of the video.

In the video, it can be seen how a bed is slowly converted into a desk. A man pulls up the bed and reveals a fully setup desk complete with a desktop and a cabinet to store essential work stuff. The video has now gone viral and managed to gather nearly 100K views. Have a look for yourself:

“We saw how husbands were converted into Cooks , Cleaners and more during the lockdown without the use of technology.. WFH," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Ideal solutions for those who want to stay closer to office & pay high rent !mumbai/NY/London etc WFH."

Meanwhile, earlier, Goenka shared a hilarious video of social media influencer Shraddha explaining an IT employee’s reasons for why WFH was needed.

The video posted on Twitter shows Shraddha answering whether she will be returning to the office for work. “After discovering remote work that has been set up by our HR and admin, you want me to go outside? Never!" she says. And what’s the connection between the hybrid model and frogs?

“Not sure about fresh grad but oldies mostly will come to the office… it’s really boring sometimes to sit at home alone and watch a wall in front of you," a user wrote. Someone said, “We cannot contradict or dispute that technology has helped in yielding more productivity. This seems to be a future mantra too. She has a point. If the objectives are met, then we should go to the right side. WFH will not be a deterrent."

