Harsh Goenka's Way of Working from Home has Netizens Relating Hard

As the world shifted online, screens became places where everyone was spending most of their time. Want to attend school? Gaze at your screen; want to have a meeting? Gaze at your screen; Zoom calls and Google Meet became the hot buzz words. While some adapted to the shifting paradigm of online classes and meetings, it was a tough road to tread for many. And for them, the best way to deal was using just the mic, not the camera during video calls. You can be peeling potatoes, devouring dishes, or basking under the sun, you still could attend an entire meeting.

Turns out, Harsh Goenka also belonged to the second kind. Revealing this trait on Twitter, the Indian billionaire shared a picture showing the difference between attending meetings with the camera on and with the camera off. In the first half of the photo collage, a dog is seen sporting fancy work attire. A scarf, a pair of spectacles and a water bottle.

In the second half, the scarf on the head is replaced by a blanket and the water bottle is replaced by a fancy wine glass. Sharing the picture, Goenka, in the caption, exclaimed, “Me."

Shared hours ago, the tweet has already gotten some amazing reactions from netizens. While some had questions about Goenka’s way of attending meetings with the camera off, some related to the image instantly.

“Actually everyone," wrote this user.

One user tagged it as “facts."

Then came questions, one of which, also got a reply from Goenka.

Harsh is a regular in using Twitter as a platform to interact with people and impart good knowledge about skills and ways of life.

