Haryana Engineers Quit Job to Open Biryani Stall, Claim They're Earning More

An engineering degree is considered as a ticket to a stable life in India but is it actually the case? At least, these two engineers from Haryana’s Sonepat did not think so and they left their 9 to 5 engineering job to start a biryani stall. Why? Because the engineering job was not paying well enough. Dissatisfied with the salary, Rohit and Sachin quit their jobs to start a biryani stall by the name, Engineer’s Veg Biryani. And claim they are happier selling Biryani than they ever were in their corporate jobs. While Rohit had been a polytechnic student, Sachin completed his B.Tech degree but both of them remained unsatisfied with remuneration from their employers.

The duo now sells ‘oil-free’ vegetable biryani costing Rs 50 for a half plate and Rs 70 for a full plate and claim that they earn more than their salaries combined at previous jobs. The Engineer’s Veg Biryani stall is already up at various locations in Sonepat and the plan is to further expand the business.

Sachin and Rohit advise youngster to find ways to earn good money and said that while unemployment was a problem, youth needed to find ways to beat this challenge.

However, this is not the first instance where someone has quit their job to start a business. A former Intel employee and IIT alumnus Kishore Indukuri had quit his well-paying job in America to return to India and start a dairy business. Indurkuri who originally hails from India moved to the USA for his master’s and PhD from the University of Massachusetts after completing his engineering graduation from IIT Kharagpur.

He took up a job at tech giant Intel and worked there for six years before returning to India to start his own dairy business in 2012. He began with 20 cows back to them and delivered milk directly at the doorsteps of customers. Working over the years, Indukuri’s dairy farm expanded its base and the company has now achieved an annualised revenue of Rs 40 lakh while delivering milk to 10,000 customers every day.

