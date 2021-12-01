Haryana Farmer’s Organic Way of Growing Crops Helps Increase Shelf Life of Onions

To rule out the use of synthetically compounded fertilizers, genetically modified organisms, pesticides, growth regulators, and organic farming came to the fore. Organic farming is a production process that has become more popular in recent years and comparatively, generates better income. However, it comes with its own cons. But Haryana’s Sumer Singh decided to take this risk after learning about the ill effects of using chemical fertilisers. Sumer, who hails from Haryana’s Dhani Mahu village, owns a 14-acre organic farm. He not only cultivates and earns a good amount from his produce but also inspires fellow farmers to adopt his method.

Sumer started farming in 1999 and his major cultivation was cotton. Like all other farmers, he too used chemical fertilisers. But eventually, the health of his land and family deteriorated. Samer took it as a wake-up call and with proper guidance from other organic farmers, he took up organic farming.

From growing only cotton in 1999 to today when he grows vegetables, pulses, chickpeas, and millets, Samer has come a long way. Though he wished to do more cultivation, due to water shortage and quality of soil, he is unable to do so.

Talking about the profits, he told The Better India that he has been practising the organic model of cultivation for the past six years, and to date, neither his family nor he has felt the need to spend a single penny on hospital bills. “I consider that as my greatest profit," he added. Sumer claimed that his family and neighbours completely depend upon his vegetables.

One of the villagers, Sukh Darshan, who is a regular customer of Sumer’s produce, revealed the difference between the organic onions and those bought from the market. Darshan stated that he has been buying vegetables from Sumer for quite some time now. He said that apart from adding flavour to the food, the organic onions can be preserved for a long time.

Sumer, who harvests 80 quintals of onion from one acre, experiments with organic farming by implementing his own ideas. The farmer shared that he grows onions on one acre of land, and instead of using plastic for mulching, he uses stubble. According to Sumer, the stubble keeps the soil moist for a longer time and the method can prove to be quite effective for areas with water scarcity.

Another trick which Samer follows is to hang the onions in bundles instead of storing them in a sack. He said that onions that are stored in sacks are pressed down and spoiled due to the heat. However, hanging them in bundles leads to no wastage. “This way even if one or two are damaged, they can be easily removed which restricts the spoilage of the produce," he added.

