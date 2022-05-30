Has Johnny Depp Been Wearing 'Justice for Johnny' Bracelet Gifted by Fan?

Johnny Depp appeared to be wearing a “Justice for Johnny" bracelet in a photo shared by a fan, allegedly given to him by aforementioned fan. The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case saw legions of fans rallying behind the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, with many of them cheering for him and showering him with gifts outside the Fairfax court where the defamation trial recently saw its closing arguments. The fan in question, Nina Allen, took to Twitter to share snaps of what appeared to be Johnny Depp wearing bracelets similar in design to the ones shared by her. The blue-and-white beaded bracelets were made by one Regina DuBois, who has been getting a slew of orders ever since Allen’s tweet went viral.

Regina DuBois said that the orders for the bracelets are going towards funding their student loan. They said they had almost half the amount already. Now, a “mega pint" themed bracelet (taking after a similar meme that was made out of a certain question Depp was asked in court) may also be in the making.

Fans have been speculating that Depp might have worn these bracelets during his surprise performance at Jeff Beck’s UK concert.

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck show in Sheffield on Sunday night, as per The Mirror. Beck is currently on his European tour. Him and Depp had sung a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ back in 2020 and last night, that was the song to which Depp rocked out.

