Hasan Minhaj Hilariously Asks ICC to Tag Him on 'Lookalike' Suryakumar Yadav's Pic

Hasan Minhaj, who is gaining accolades with The King’s Jester on Netflix, recently surprised Desi cricket fans pleasantly. International Cricket Council had posted a tweet on October 22, featuring an illustrated version of Suryakumar Yadav, with the caption “Top-Gunning it 😎 Will SKY pilot India to victory in #T20WorldCup 2022?" ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup which India has gone on to win. Hasan, of The Patriot Act fame, quote tweeted ICC’s tweet, writing, “Pls tag me next time @ICC."

Turns out Suryakumar Yadav looks quite a bit like Hasan Minhaj in the picture tweeted by ICC. Many were in agreement with Hasan’s quip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Hasan courted controversy when Priyanka Chopra rooted for Malala Yousafzai after he shared a video in which he made a joke about how he may not follow her back even if she follows him on Instagram. He showed in the video how Malala had opted to unfollow him now.

Hasan says in the video, in what appeared to be promo for The King’s Jester, “On October 4th, I made a joke about Noble Peace Prize winner Malala. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don’t follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated (asking who is this man?). Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I am sorry Malala, follow me back. I don’t know if I’ll follow you though. I am that petty."

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to show her support for Malala. She wrote, “Same girl same @malala! Guess he prefers petty over funny" and showed how she (Priyanka) didn’t follow Hasan back on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here