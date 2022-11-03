Hashtag 'Mildly Curse Rishi Sunak' Goes Viral as People Imagine Embarrassing Scenarios For UK PM

Rishi Sunak has been in the headlines ever since he became the PM of the United Kingdom. He has become the third UK PM in 2022 and entered Downing Street as the youngest PM in 200 years. Sunak’s rise and appointment as the UK PM has clearly generated a lot of curiosity around the world, especially among Indians. Recently, a hashtag went viral, which said, #MildlyCurseRishiSunak. It showcases British humour, as people can be seen poking fun at the new PM. Netizens posted various situations that cause embarrassment.

“May you always fail the height requirement at theme parks," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “May you never find the end of the sellotape, and if you do, you try to get a bit of tape and it rips down one side and makes a mess of it." Have a look:

Meanwhile, a lot has been said for and against the Conservative Party leader, but Trevor Noah’s bit on the situation has accurately captured the racist aspect of it. “He’s Indian, he’s Hindu, and he’s only 42 years old, which means he’ll probably serve well into his 42-and-a-halves," the Daily Show host quipped. Sunak is the third UK PM this year.

Calling Sunak the first UK prime minister who is an “absolute snack", Trevor showed a picture of who he’s up against in that department: Boris Johnson. He then took on the people who are not happy with Sunak taking the spot not because of his policies or personality, but because he is a brown man. He showed a segment from a British radio show, where a speaker said that since most British people are white, they would like to see a white prime minister.

