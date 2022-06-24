Hate Office? Meet 100-year-old Veteran From Edinburgh Who Still Likes to Go to Work

Even at the age of 100, retirement is not something David Flucker looks forward to. In fact, the Edinburgh resident still works three days a week in a charity shop where he loves to work. A Facebook post shared by Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre, a charity shop at St Columba’s Hospice Care shop, shared how Flucker is a dedicated volunteer who loves to help the charity shop.

The centenarian shows up three days a week and keeps himself busy with counting jigsaw pieces, mending toys, steaming clothes and engaging with customers as the Facebook post revealed. To mark his 100th birthday on June 22, the charity shop dedicated a window display showing glimpses of his life.

The Facebook post read, “David Flucker, a very inspirational volunteer at the St Columba’s Hospice Care shop, is celebrating his 100th birthday on June 22nd and the store is marking this occasion with a window display that tells of his life over the last 100 years." The post added that Flucker was born in Newhaven, England and over the course of his life he has lived in Australia and South Africa, and flew with the Royal Air Force (RAF) in North Africa in the Second World War, where he survived a plane crash. “Even approaching his 100th birthday, David says that he has no intention to stop volunteering, and that the quiet life isn’t for him," read the caption.

Speaking to BBC, Flucker said that he just could not stand having nothing to do and “had to do something." He also told the publication that he enjoys coming down to the charity shop because the other volunteers are all happy people who enjoy the job and look forward to coming.

As a volunteer at the Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre Flucker is well known among the visitors and colleagues. Besides attending to the general work at the shop, Flucker also likes to chat with his customers. He also builds model railways and model ships while at the shop.

