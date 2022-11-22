Hauntingly Bright Meteor in Norway Sparks Phone Calls to Police, Video Surfaces Online

An unusual meteor had set ablaze in the Southern Norway night sky just after 7 P.M. on Saturday. Due to its intense brightness, the meteor is sometimes called a Bolide. The flashes of different colours were so intense across the sky, many locals called the police department, reported The Local. These flashes were due to the meteor burning up. Talking to the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, Meteorologist on duty, Siri Wiberg, mentioned that there is a meteor shower called the Leonids. People can see a lot of shooting stars in the sky that burn up quickly. Observers might see a line across the sky for a second. Clearly this one lasted much longer. However, Wiberg mentioned that this actually happens a couple of times a year.

The Norsk Meteornettverk reported that, “This bolide went west of Florø and burned completely up in the atmosphere 65 km above sea level. Several have associated this bolide with the Leonid meteor shower that is active these days, but this bolide belongs to another swarm that is also active at the same time: the northern Taurids."

It also added that while the Taurids do not produce as many meteors as the Leonids meteor shower, sometimes it does produce very powerful meteors, like the one seen on Saturday.

According to NASA, people are likely to see Taurids more active than usual. Their official website explained that every year from September to November, the Earth passes through a stream of debris left by Comet Encke. This hits the Earth’s atmosphere at 65,000 miles per hour and burns up, hence we are able to see the Taurid meteor shower.

Taurid meteors are spotted whenever the constellation Taurus is above the horizon from September to November. For anyone looking to get a good view of the meteors, the best time is after midnight. This is when the Taurus constellation is high in the dark and clear sky. This is also the time when there is no moonlight to make the meteors fainter.

