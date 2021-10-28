‘Have a Good Day at Work’: Daughter Leaves Sweet Notes in Mother’s Purse

Kids can make any boring day cheerful, and one does not need to mention the special bond they share with their parents. Children with their sweet smiles and cute gestures have the power to make anyone’s day. A working mother on Twitter shared one such gesture with her daughter. A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @hovitaaa, revealed that she recently found several handwritten notes in her purse. The little letters had messages like “love you mom" and “have a good day at work" written by her daughter Kaylen.

“So I go in my purse for my chapstick and find this in a ziplock bag," the mother tweeted and shared several pictures of the notes. Moved by her daughter’s heartwarming gesture, she said, “Brb [be right back], gonna go cry."

Advertisement

Just like the mother, netizens too couldn’t hold their emotions over her daughter’s sweet act. The post was liked by more than 1.8 lakh users and received nearly 12,000 retweets within three days.

“This just made me tear up. This is so sweet, the baby girl truly loves and cares for her mommy," said one user. Another one said, “Let me tell you, these tears are messing up my keyboard. You’re doing an Awesome job Mom."

For another user, this post brought back the time when she used to do the same for her mother, albeit with some scolding. “I used to do this for my stepmom and then magically something would come up missing in her purse and I would get blamed for something I didn’t take or get in trouble for going in her purse," the user said.

Several other users posted messages they received from their own munchkins. Have a look at some of them.

Interestingly enough, the mother’s Twitter bio says that her account is dedicated to her daughter Kaylen. “This is a Kaylen Stan Account," her Twitter bio reads.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.