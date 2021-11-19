Have You Ever Seen an Elephant Climb up an Iron Fence? Watch This Video

Elephants are the new social media celebrities. Viral videos featuring their cute antics keep making their way to social media and netizens shower them with love. The latest addition to this list is a clip shared by Tamil Nadu’s Principal Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Supriya Sahu. The clip features the tusker trying to make go past iron fencing in the jungle. The video starts with the elephant placing both his front legs on the fence and then slowly moving the back legs. For a second, the animal appears to be stuck on the fence with half of his body on either side. However, it soon gains balance and manages to cross the fence and move uninterrupted after that.

Even Sahu was left impressed by the tusker’s skill and she shared the video along with a caption that read, “Speechless."

Since being posted online, the clip has received over 2 lakh views along with 18 thousand likes on Twitter. Sharing their reactions, netizens expressed amazement at the tusker’s climbing skills and compared it to a child. “He did it like a child," wrote a user in his reaction while another commented, “Did I just see an elephant climb a fence?"

Lauding the elephant’s determination and grit, a user wrote, “No barrier is big enough to stop you if you have made up your mind to overcome it."

Meanwhile, some also expressed concern for the elephant’s safety and questioned the motive behind the fence in the forest. Netizens joined their voices in demanding the removal of the fence and man-made construction should come in the natural territory of the animals.

According to a New Indian Express report, the incident took place in Nagarahole near Mysuru, Karnataka. The animal was trying to go past the iron fence in the Veeranahosally Range, while it was returning from the after crop-raiding.

