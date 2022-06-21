Have You Ever Watched Monkey Get a Haircut? Viral Video is Here to 'Shave' the Day

A TikTok video is leaving netizens in splits for its hilarious content pertaining to how a monkey gets his hair groomed. Now we all have seen several videos of people getting all sorts of haircuts done at the barber’s shop. But the video that is now being widely viewed on Twitter shows how a man likes to groom his pet monkey. The 27-second video shared on TikTok by @mojothemonkey shows Mojo and his human parent Carlos Fullenweider. Carlos introduces his internet-famous monkey and begins the video by saying, “So today I am going to show you how I groom my monkey."

Advertisement

Carlos hands the hair trimming machine to Mojo, who inspects the device to see if it is safe to go on her head. After Mojo feels familiarised with the hair trimming machine, Carlos starts running it across the monkey’s head. Carlos holds Mojo’s head in a steady position and runs the trimmer gingerly over his head. While the machine whirs and does its job, Mojo is seen relaxed and almost calm. Carlos says that his pet monkey loves to get his hair trimmed from day one. After the hair grooming session is concluded, Carlos focuses the camera closely on Mojo’s fresh new haircut. The monkey’s new hairstyle might even be as good or even better than the ones received by humans.

Netizens are amused by this monkey grooming video which has received over a million views on Twitter since it was shared on Monday. One of the users commented, “Friend look how he is chilling though."

Advertisement

Another user shared a picture of cartoon character Mojo Jojo from Powerpuff Girls and wrote, “Mojo lookin too clean."

For some the video was a blend of Animal Planet and Planet of the Apes, as the comment read, “What in the Animal Planet x Planet of the apes project, did I just watch."

One user was not so impressed and commented, “I’m begging you guys to return these animals to the wild."

What are your thoughts on this video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.