Have You Ever Wondered Why Elevators Have Mirrors in Them? Read To Know

The mirrors in the lifts and elevators provide an opportunity to straighten one’s hair or check the look at the last minute. While people prefer to use the elevator mirrors as vanity mirrors or to take a selfie, there are several other more essential reasons for having mirrors inside the lifts.

The Japan Elevator Association has even mentioned in its guidelines that it is necessary to install glass in every elevator. The reasons for installing the mirrors are related to the mental well-being of the users.

Advertisement

Here are the major reasons for having a mirror inside the elevators.

Claustrophobia

For many people, getting claustrophobic in a lift is pretty common. The confined space, lack of oxygen and inability to see what’s going on outside are all variables that contribute to the anxiousness which may cause sweaty palms and a racing heart in small spaces. The presence of a mirror in a lift can help to alleviate this anxiousness. It gives an elevator a sensation of more space, making it feel less crowded or narrow and preventing emotions of being confined.

Distraction

It’s easy to become bored in a lift, and mirrors are a good way to keep yourself entertained. People are less likely to complain about or consider time spent in a lift to be squandered in this manner. Whether you’re using the mirror to fix your hair or check out the other occupants, without the presence of a mirror everyone would just have to stare at the floor. Being distracted by the mirror gives an impression of less time being spent inside.

Advertisement

Safety

You can see what everyone else in the lift is doing. For example, lift mirrors have been used to spot theft and even predict an assault. Additionally, the placement of mirrors helps someone in a wheelchair to move in or out of the lift safely without having to turn. This can prevent accidents and make life easier for anyone with a physical disability using your building.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.