HC Verma Won a Padma Shri and Internet Gave Us a Crash Course in Memes

The name HC Verma is as ubiquitous as RD Sharma in an Indian student’s life. The former’s Physics and the latter’s Mathematics textbooks have equally sent chills down the spine of Indian students as well as helped many come out with flying colours in exams. Dr Harish Chandra Verma’s book ‘Concepts of Physics’ is a household name amongst science students, which is why when the eminent professor was awarded the Padma Shri, social media buzzed with desis reminiscing about school days and current students hailing this holy grail. The experimental physicist was honoured for his contribution to the field of science and engineering. The Physics mastermind had taught at the Indian Institute of Technology - Kanpur for 38 long years before retiring in 2017. Indians, who had at one point in their lives depended on this two-volume book, went through a rush of memories, both good and bad, and shared the same with hilarious memes on Twitter. Many remembered his unique way of crafting problems in Physics.

Some paid tribute to his signature ‘monkey pulley’ questions, too.

The Padma Shri is the fourth highest civilian honor in the country. Right from an orange seller who built a school in his village with his savings to a tribal environmentalist who attended the ceremony barefoot and a transgender folk dancer who showed a viral gesture while accepting the honour, this year’s awards threw light on the unsung heroes of our nation.

