'Headless Man' Spotted in New York City on Google Maps Creeps out Users

Users have found a bizarre image of a ‘headless man’ in New York city on Google Maps. The ‘headless man’ is actually a hazmat suit with no body underneath. The limbless, headless suit has creeped out users. According to a report in Arynews, the strange suit can be seen in the Brooklyn Navy yard of New York City. In a virtual tour, the suit can be seen having fun, dancing and playing tricks around the area. No one could find out why such a suit was there in an area which has heavy security. In one of the images, the ‘headless man’ can be seen leaning against a tree despite having no limbs. A Reddit user has nicknamed the character the ‘Covid version of Hollow Man’.

It was shared on Twitter too.

“Just stumbled across this on Google Street view. No idea."

Such strange sightings are becoming increasingly common in Google Maps. Google Maps, apart from being a tool, is a great entertainment source for some eagle-eyed users. Things ranging from cool to outright bizarre have been spotted on it. One such thing within this spectrum was recently shared on Reddit. The user was casually eyeing the Great Wall of China when he spotted a message visible from the sky. What looks like stone engravings, the sighting surprised many on the internet. As per the photo shared on Reddit, the message was located amid thick bush plantations and is written in such huge letters, that it can reportedly be viewed from space.

The user also posted the coordinates (40.4499299, 116.5487750) of the place which can be entered on the Google Maps search bar. Along with the coordinates, the caption read, “What does it say?" Reddit users appeared in the comments with the answer. Apparently, the message is kind of a declaration by the nation highlighting their loyalty to the founder of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong. The message, as confirmed by Reddit users, read, “Loyal to Chairman Mao," or “My Loyalty Lies with Chairman Mao."

