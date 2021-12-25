Healthcare Worker Rides Camel to Reach Remote Rajasthan Village for Covid-19 Vaccine Drive

Healthcare workers have been going to great lengths to help vaccinate people and thereby achieve maximum immunisation against the deadly coronavirus. In a similar example of valiant effort by one, a female healthcare worker rode a camel to a far-flung village in Rajasthan’s Barmar district. The photos were shared by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on his Twitter handle who shared how the healthcare worker rode the camel to a village in Thar desert to administer Covid-19 vaccine as part of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign.

Check out the tweet:

One photo shows the woman sitting astride on the camel as she holds on to her medical box. The other photo shows her administering vaccine to a villager.

Mandayviya’s tweet was also shared by Union minister G Kishan Reddy who hailed the achievements of the centre’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ vaccination drive across the country. The government has also issued a fresh advisory to states to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination pace everywhere.

Reddy said, “From far flung villages to mountainous terrains to deserts - the Largest Vaccine Drive of India continues its fight to defeat Covid-19. Salutation and gratitude to the frontline workers for making this happen."

This is not the first time healthcare workers have braved long distances to vaccinate people. Back in July, a team of health officials trekked for 9 hours and reached 14,000 feet above mean sea level to reach the homes of some 16 cattle grazers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district 16 grazers to vaccinate them as they had missed their doses when their village was vaccinated.

Again, in a video that had gone viral, a team of health workers were seen crossing a knee-deep river to reach a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri to organise a Covid-19 vaccination drive.

