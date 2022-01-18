'Heartbreaking': Sachin Tendulkar Mourns the Death of Legendary Tigress 'Collarwali'

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Indias first tigress to be radio-collared, who died at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh on January 15. Reacting to the death of the tigress, aptly named ‘Collarwali’, Tendulkar tweeted, “Wildlife lovers and enthusiasts will understand how heart-breaking it is when a majestic tigress goes into silence forever. Rest in peace, #Collarwali." The last rites of the tigress were performed with full respect by the officials of the Pench Tiger Reserve in Chhindwara district which attracted a huge crowd on Sunday. ‘Collarwali’, who also earned the title of “supermom" after giving birth to 29 cubs, lived for 17 years and died of prolonged illness.

The average age of a tiger is about 12 years, said Ashok Kumar Mishra, field director, Pench Tiger Reserve.

“The post-mortem revealed multiple organ failure due to intestine blockage resulting from old age as the cause of death. Her intestine was blocked with mud and hair," said Mishra.

‘Collarwali’ was the first-ever tigress to be radio-collared at Pench. After the collar stopped functioning, she was again radio-collared in 2010 and that is why she earned her name ‘Collarwali’ or T15 tigress.

She had first given birth to three cubs in 2008, but they could not survive. For the last time, the tigress delivered four cubs in 2018, which took the number of her cubs to 29, out of which 25 survived.

In another case, it has been over two years since the killing of Avni, an alleged man-eating tigress accused of killing 13 people in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court of India sought an answer to whether the slain tigress was indeed a man-eater. The apex court also demanded answers on the “reward" that was allegedly given for killing the tigress.

The court order brought back a case that received a high level of attention from both the media and animal welfare activists, many who called the killing of Avni “cold-blooded murder". After an intensive, months-long search of the Yavatmal region, a team of forest officials led by controversial civilian hunter Ashgar Ali Khan, son of India’s most famous hunter Nawab Shafath Ali Khan, who was meant to be leading the hunt but eventually remained absent. According to the official version put forth by the team, once Avni was spotted, Ali tried to tranquilize her.

The tigress reportedly jumped reacted by pouncing on him and then was killed by a single shot, purportedly fired by Ali in self-defense. the final kill came after a dedicated, military-style hunt for the tigress involving 200 paragliders, infrared cameras, and Calvin Klein fragrances. Avni was survived by her two ten-month-old cubs. The two cubs were later rescued.

