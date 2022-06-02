Heart-pounding Video Captures Train Nearly Running Over Three People in Toronto

Three young boys had a narrow escape as they were inches away from getting hit by a running train in Toronto, Canada.

The chilling incident was caught on camera and later went viral after being shared online. Uploaded by Metrolinx on Twitter, the video shows three persons running on a rail bridge while a train approaches at a significant speed.

According to Canadian transport firm Metrolinx, the train was a Milton Line GO train that was approaching the Humber River overpass in Etobicoke on May 20. At the beginning of the clip, shot from inside the train, a boy is seen standing near the fence of the rail bridge. While the first boy is at a safe from the train, another boy in a white T-shirt is seen running just before it.

Upon looking back, the boy realizes his close proximity to the train and suddenly decides to cross over to the other side of the track thus having a near miss. As the train moves ahead, another boy wearing a blue T-shirt is seen running who quickly veers off onto the adjacent tracks after noticing the locomotive.

Reportedly, the crew of the train had spotted the boys and acted swiftly to avoid any mishap. They blasted the horn to alert the boys and applied brakes bringing the train to a halt. Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries in the near-miss. The notorious boys took to heels and escaped as the crew prepared to get the train moving again.

Metrolinx manager of customer protective services, Steve Weir issued an appeal asking the parents of the boys to get in touch with the agency. “If you recognize these young people, please get in touch with us," he said. The agency insisted that they are not looking to punish the children but rather educate them so that they don’t take such risks again.

It also hoped that parents watch the heart-pounding video and sensitize them about the dangers of loitering around railway tracks.

