'Heart Touching': Flight Attendant Gets Teary-Eyed on Meeting Her Favourite Teacher After 30 Years

We all had that one teacher that we admired from the bottom of our hearts. Teachers play a significant role in our lives, shaping not just our career paths but also who we actually become in our lives. It can be an overwhelming moment when a student spontaneously re-connects with a beloved teacher after a long gap. This flight attendant from a recent viral video experienced a similar flood of emotions when she ran into her favourite teacher on an aircraft after nearly 30 years.

The heart-warming video of their interaction was posted on Instagram with a caption that read, “Yesterday while we were boarding our flight from YYZ/LAX we had the pleasure to watch this reunion between one of our WestJet CSAs and her teacher. On international teacher day of all days! Thank you, Lora, for sharing this moment with our crew, guests and of course Ms O’Connell."

Coincidentally, Lora met her teacher on the aircraft on October 5, International Teachers’ Day. The video was originally posted on TikTok.

Speaking on the microphone on the aircraft, flight attendant, Lora thanked her schoolteacher, Ms O’Connell. She begins her spontaneous speech on the PA system by saying “Today is National Teacher’s Day so we are supposed to recognise the favourite teachers we have had in our entire lives. I’m going to get emotional now, but today I saw my teacher from 1990, Ms O’Connell who is on board the aircraft,"

Running across the aisle to give her teacher a hug, Lora was on the verge of tears. She welcomed her teacher, whom she hadn’t seen since 1990, who had shaped her life by inspiring her to appreciate Shakespeare’s works and to play the piano.

Many users on the internet recalled their teachers and how they influenced their lives. One user commented, “The special link between teachers and kids undoubtedly lasts a lifetime!" “I’m not crying you’re crying," another person added. “This makes my heart happy," remarked a third person.

The comments were flooded with users reacting to this emotional reunion of the teacher and student duo.

