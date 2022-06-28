Heartbroken Mother Who Lost Babies Explains How Abortion Can Be Life-saving

Social media is rife with posts criticising the recent overturning of Roe vs Wade ruling in the United States, which has robbed women of their reproductive rights. One such upload shared on Instagram, which attracted the attention of netizens was by Amie Moore. In a series of Instagram posts, Moore has shared her experience with Ectopic pregnancy and stressed the importance of having the option of abortion. In a post shared on Monday, Moore detailed her tryst with the condition in which the fertilised egg grows outside the uterus and can risk the life of the mother if the pregnancy is carried to term. The two Instagram posts narrated how Moore had three ectopic pregnancies and one twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome that could only have saved her with the help of abortions.

Eight years ago, Moore was pregnant with triplets, however over the period of pregnancy, two of the babies died.

“My first identical twin died at exactly 20 weeks gestation." For the human foetus to develop completely the gestation period is 38 to 42 weeks. With the help of abortion, Moore was able to give birth to Charlie, the only foetus that survived while the other two were terminated. She added that had she not had access to abortion she would have also died along with the triplets. She slammed the “pro-life" campaign supporters who are against abortion as she mentioned, “They say they are pro-life but I would be dead and none of my children would exist. What is pro-life about that?"

Moore’s Instagram post has been praised by fellow women. One of the top comments on the post read, “This is so brave of you to put it all out there. As a new mom, I can’t even imagine the pain that you and your husband have gone through. Sending love and happiness your way."

Another user commented, “So much love and strength your way. Thank you for sharing your story blessings I hope your story reaches and impacts the right people it will."

The post was also reshared by actress Kajal Aggarwal who recently gave birth to her first child.

