Heartwarming Tribute! Australian Artist Creates A Sand Engraving of Queen Elizabeth II on The Beach

An Australian sand artist paid his tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in form of a massive art ahead of her funeral. Sue Norman curated a massive portrait of the Queen on Adelaide’s Brighton beach. Sue, the artist, is famous for her large-scale murals, which she calls ‘Sandalas’ and grabs crowds to see her imprints on the beach.

“A beautiful day to create a memorial sandala for the Queen. I loved that at one stage a Monarch butterfly flew across it. It’s still there for a bit longer if you’d like a look and even leave flowers. It should still be there about 6pm," she wrote while sharing the picture of her work.

Norman began the meticulous task of creating a mural of the late monarch’s profile with just a stick, ahead of her funeral at 10 A.M. Australian Central Standard Time. Though worried about the tides that would wash its traces away by sunset, Norman and netizens were surprised to see it last until the next day.

Netizens rushed to the comment section and one of the wrote, “If “she" was able to get a double rainbow over Buckingham palace, everything is possible… ", recalling the nature’s miracle that was spotted over Buckingham Palace on September 8 as people mourned their monarch’s death. Another user commented, “Your perseverance was reminiscent of the lady you celebrate…" along with a photo of Norman with her work in progress.

So far, the sand artist has created over 500 pieces and this tribute was tagged as her 530 work of art. ABC News, Australia reported that following the completion of her work, Norman said creating sand mandalas is a therapeutic process for her, to wash away the feelings of sadness and poignancy. Hundreds of people, including passers-by gathered to see the tribute and laid flowers to pay respect before it was eventually washed away.

