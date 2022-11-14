Heartwarming Video of Dog Ringing a Temple Bell is Pure Joy

A heart-warming video of a dog ringing a temple bell has gone viral on the internet. The video, shared by a Twitter page, has been garnering praise from users for how adorable the dog is. In the video, a canine can be seen inside a temple premises that have large bells with ropes tied to them. The dog can be seen wagging its tail in rhythm while holding the rope in its mouth and ringing one of the bells. Towards the end of the video, the dog adorably looks back to see who’s staring at him.

Watch the video below:

The 15-second video has amassed over nine million views as of now. Social media users couldn’t stop gushing about how adorable the video is. One of the users wrote, “He’s really enjoying it". Another user wrote, “That face! Those eyes". A third user wrote, “So cute! Go doggie".

“This doggo is such a cutie," wrote another user. Several other users commented with hearts, fire, cute faces emojis.

The internet is full of adorable animal videos and this is not the first time a dog video has gone viral on the internet. A video of a dog performing yoga asanas with CISF personnel has left all dog lovers on the internet awestruck.

In the video, a CISF officer is seen training a dog at a Delhi metro station. The personnel can be seen performing yoga poses, and the dog perfectly imitates him. Until the very end, the dog faithfully imitated the CISF personnel’s instructions. Commuters couldn’t help but record the two as they practised yoga at the metro station. “CISF showcasing the training bond at the metro station," the caption read alongside the video. On seeing the video, several social media users expressed how wonderful it was. Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkkmIvJD8z-/

The video has garnered over two million views as of now.

