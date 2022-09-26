'Heartwarming': Wife Sings to Husband While Sitting Next to His Hospital Bed

A video of an old couple sharing a wholesome moment has been doing rounds on the internet and leaving people with teary eyes. The undated video shows an elderly woman serenading her husband of 70 years while sitting next to his hospital bed. They look at each other as the husband gently touches his wife’s face.

The woman sings a popular Portuguese song Como é grande o meu amor por você by a Brazilian singer-songwriter, Roberto Carlos, for her husband who is now home and in recovery after 2 months in the hospital. The clip was dropped on Twitter on Saturday. Along with the video, the GoodNewsCorrespondent penned, “Wife serenades husband of 70 years. He is now back at home recuperating after spending over 2 months in the hospital."

The footage has been receiving love from the internet. One Twitter user penned, “Cherish today, for tomorrow, is not granted."

While another user explained the meaning of the verse and wrote, “She singing in Portuguese the song “Como é grande o meu amor por você" by Roberto Carlos." Followed by the translation, “In this verse: I have so much to say to you, but I can’t find the words. How great is my love for you."

And the third user commented, “Little things like this make me cherish what we have got. Hug your kids. Show your wife you love her. Visit your parents. Life is short."

Another added how the beautiful video bought tears to his eyes. “So beautiful. There go the tears again. Thank you for sharing," the user wrote.

“The love emanating from both of them is amazing. If we could all love each other like that, just think of what a beautiful place this world would be. Even with the sound off, it will bring years to your eyes," a social media shared.

The undated video has garnered over 1.4 million views since being posted.

