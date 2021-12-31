'Heatproof Pakode Wala’: Jaipur Vendor Dips Hand in Boiling Hot Oil to Fry Snacks

While roadside restaurants and eateries are coming up with obnoxious food combos to attract customers to their doors through their viral videos, a street-side food vendor in Jaipur did not have to resort to any combos to draw the attention of the nation. His ‘heat proof’ hand did it for him. While making pakodas, the man dipped his hand inside the boiling hot oil and remain unscathed.

A Mumbai-based food blogger has documented the video of the same and posted it on his Instagram handle. In the video, we see a vendor who has a Kadhai full of boiling hot oil. He then drops the pakodas into the Kadhai and while frying them, dips his hand inside the oil casually and then holds it up to show to the blogger. His hand is shown to be unscathed and he doesn’t show any signs of pain either. The name of the stall is shown to be Kisan Pakode Wala. At the end of the video, the blogger tastes the pakodas and gives his approval. The blogger captioned the video “Jaipur’s Heatproof Pakode Wala"

The video has amassed 70,437 likes and is piling on with comments. Many have expressed shock while some are concerned about hygiene. One user commented, “Hygiene toh gaya tel lene (Hygiene has gone for a toss)" while another comment said, “Hygiene has left the chat". One user tried to explain how the man felt nothing dipping his hand in the oil saying, “He dips his hand in water first and water and oil don’t mix so the water evaporates till the time he removes his hand".

This is not the first time that a video has gone viral depicting a man dipping his hand in oil. Earlier this year, a video had surfaced on an Instagram page called Nonvegfoodie, where a man is seen dipping his hand into hot oil to fry chicken.

