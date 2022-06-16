'Heavenly': Pakistani Artist Plays Soulful Cover of 'Fanaa' Song on Rabab

Music knows no boundaries. It connects all beyond nationalities, languages, cultures, and races. It is so powerful that it even works as a bridge between two nations like India and Pakistan quite often. A video of a Pakistani man playing an instrumental cover of a Hindi song has completely mesmerised the internet and is going crazy viral. Sharing the enthralling video on his Instagram account, Siyal Khan from Pakistan is melting hearts as he plays captivating tunes of the Hindi song Mere Haath Mein from 2006 romantic thriller Fanaa on a rabab.

The video, which sets a whole new mood, is worthy of playing on loop. In the stunningly simple and subtle video, the Pakistani artist can be seen donning the traditional Pashto attire, which includes a beige kurta-pajama with a matching pakol hat, with his rabab in his hands. Siyal touched the netizen’s souls with not just his soothing tunes, but also with the tranquil backdrop that he has captured in the small clip. Filmed at the Lowari Pass in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan, the video exhibits the pristine magnificence of mountains and lush green nature.

Well, the moving rendition from Aamir Khan and Kajol’s film is not the only rabab cover by Siyal that will leave you intrigued. Earlier, the gifted artist shared a video, in which he can be seen playing the much-loved song Pasoori. The mega-hit song from Coke Studio Pakistan has amused all with its alluring music, and it continues to make rounds on the internet. While Siyal’s face isn’t visible in the video, the picturesque view along with the uplifting music will surely take your breath away. Apart from Pasoori and Mere Haath Mein, Siyal also tried his hands at the iconic song Gulabi Aankhen.

The netizens went into a frenzy with this enchanting music, as one user took to the comments section and wrote, “This is heavenly beautiful ustad,” and ended it with a handful of fire emoticons. Another commented, “What lovely music. This changed my mood.” A third user commented, “My ears and soul are blessed.” The comments section was taken by many Indian fans as well, who were singing praises for Siyal’s talent.

