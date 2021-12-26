'Hello New Weekend': Emiratis Rejoice on Country's Last Working Sunday

With the United Arab Emirates all set to shift to a working week of four and half days with a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the start of 2022, to better align its economy with global markets, today is its last working Sunday. The same sentiment was being shared by various Twitter users who celebrated the move. Twitter user Hassan Sajwani took to the microblogging platform and wrote: “Today is the last working Sunday in the history of the UAE… hello new weekend… (sic)." Many joined in the celebration, congratulating the people of UAE, while others said they were jealous of the new weekend. Private companies in the UAE, however, will be free to choose their own working week. A Twitter user touted the leadership for the move, writing, “UAE has a great and a very progressive leadership. Congratulations to you folks there (sic)."

The Gulf state currently has a Friday-Saturday weekend, but not for long anymore. From January 1, the weekend will start on Friday afternoon, including for schools, a government circular said. “Each company, depending on the sector they operate in and what suits and serves their business best, can choose the weekend they decide for their employees", Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Abdulrahman al-Awar told Reuters.

In India too, the four-day work week may soon become a reality. The central government is likely to implement the four new labour codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupation safety, health and working conditions, according to a report. This will be done by the fiscal year beginning 2022, the report quoting a senior government official suggested. Under the new rules, employees across India are likely to get three days’ leave each week and work for four days, among others. The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject, said the report. If the new rules are to be implemented, the work culture in general will change in the country. Besides the number of weekdays, the take home salary of an employee as well as his or her working hours are likely to see a change. As opposed to the current five-day work week, employees might enjoy a four-day work week with three days off from the next fiscal if the report by news agency PTI is to be believed.

(With inputs from Reuters)

