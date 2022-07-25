'Helpful' Courier Throws Parcel Over Fence, Sends Mid-air Pic as Delivery Proof

As home deliveries have now become an integral part of a majority of people, hilarious incidents involving delivery guys come to the fore every now and then. But this new viral delivery story is nothing like you’ve heard before. A man who goes by the name Phil Hollingsworth took to Twitter to share a hilarious incident involving one of the delivery drivers who was assigned to drop his ordered product.

Surprisingly, the delivery driver in question wasn’t a usual driver who’d come to your doorstep and drop-off the package. Hollingsworth shared that his delivery driver launched his parcel over two fences when he wasn’t at home to collect the parcel. What’s more interesting is that the delivery person also took a snap of the package mid-air as proof of his delivery.

Hollingsworth revealed that he was utterly shocked to receive a confirmation email about the product being delivered. When he opened the email, he was astonished to see the picture of the airborne parcel flying over the fence. The contents inside the package were a few items from a perfume shop. Initially, Hollingsworth was distressed to see the image, however, when he found the contents of the package still intact, it became one of the unforgettable memories of his life.

He took to Twitter to share, “I fondly remember my Perfume Shop delivery being “delivered" in this helpful shot. This is not fake btw. Traveled over two fences to get to my rear garden. Kudos to the delivery driver for 1. A decent aim. 2. Getting a photo immediately after he threw it.”

He further added, “Absolutely 100% genuine. Initially I didn't think it was my parcel. Thought it was a pigeon! Imagine my surprise when I saw the parcel lying on my back garden. And none of the Sauvage inside was damaged either! The driver should be in the Commonwealth games!”

The image of the delivery has taken social media by storm. A barrage of netizens have responded to the tweet. While one said, “This wins for the best delivery photo I have ever seen.”

Another added, “That’s actually Awesome! Even if it had broken they’d deserve some props for technical skill levels!”

One more chimed in to add, “That's a pretty epic throw! The kudos is well deserved!”

Check out a few more responses below:

The viral tweet has garnered over 3k likes on the micro-blogging application.

