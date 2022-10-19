Hen Lays Giant 210-Gram Egg, India's Largest, in Maharashtra

A 210-gram egg laid by a chicken in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur may have broken the national record for the biggest egg in India. According to a report by the Times of India, the chicken belongs to a poultry farm in the Talsande village of the Kolhapur district. Experts claim that there may be three to four yolks inside this egg laid by this chicken of the Hy-line and W-80 breed. The giant egg was first spotted by Dilip Chavan, the owner of this poultry farm in the Chavan Mala region on Sunday, October 16.

Chavan has been in the poultry farming business for over 4 decades but claims never once in his career, he came across an egg as large as this. At first, the egg was measured by him with a scale for its size and was also weighed. On Sunday, the egg was about 200 grams, however, when the owner cross-checked it again on Monday, it weighed 210 grams. The weight of the egg was cross-checked with three different weight scales by the owner, confirming its weight as 210 grams.

“On Sunday night, I came across this giant egg in my poultry and was very surprised. I have been in the poultry business for the past 40 years, but I had never seen such a big egg before. I first measured the egg with a scale for its size and then I weighed it,” Chavan was quoted as saying by the national daily.

Presently, the record for the largest egg, as recorded in the Limca Book of Records, in India was held by a chicken in Punjab. It had laid an egg weighing 162 grams, which was about 10 centimetres long and had a diameter of 5 centimetres. According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest egg in the world was reported to be laid by a chicken in the USA back in 1956. The largest egg which had a double yolk weighed about 454 grams.

