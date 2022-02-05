Hen Wandering Around Pentagon Security Area Taken into Custody in US

In an unusual incident, a wandering chicken was caught sneaking around a security area at the Pentagon and now has been taken into custody, as per a local animal welfare organisation. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington informed via their tweet that the loose hen was found early Monday morning near the security area at the headquarters building of the US Department of Defence, following which the hen was taken into custody by one of the employees of the league. Due to security reasons, the precise location where the chicken was spotted hasn’t been revealed. Not just this but it also remains unclear where the chicken came from or how it got to the Pentagon.

“Apparently, the answer to ‘why did the chicken cross the road’ is to get to the Pentagon,” the organisation tweeted. Adding to this, the organisation wrote, “Our officers were called to come to pick her up. Sgt Ballena brought her safely to the shelter where she'll stay until we find a new home for her!”

The spokesperson for the organisation, Chelsea Jones, was quoted as saying by AP, “We are not allowed to disclose exactly where she was found. We can only say it was at a security checkpoint.”

After asking for the suggestion, the organisation informed that one of their offices have chosen the name ‘Henny Penny’ and now the hen would live in the local animal sanctuary where she will be pampered. Earlier, the organisation wrote in a tweet, “Our officers have chosen the name Henny Penny for our #pentagonchicken, and she will be going to live at a local animal sanctuary very soon!”

But, later they informed that the hen is being adopted by a staff member who has a small farm in western Virginia.

The chicken has now gone viral, as the American television host, comedian, and actor Jimmy Fallon has written a song about Henny Penny.

Not just this, but, the Animal Welfare League has also come out with the official Pentagon Chicken t-shirts check it out here:

