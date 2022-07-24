'Her Choice': Sushmita Sen Gets Support After Trolls Assume She Has Liquor Bottles in Car

Ever since people got to know about her association with Lalit Modi, Sushmita Sen has been on news. From calling her a ‘gold digger’ to creating memes, she has been on the radar of Internet trolls lately. However, this time the reason seems to be different. The actress recently posted a picture on her social media profiles. While the picture appears like a regular selfie, some people on the internet took the pains to find alleged alcohol bottles. This was done by zooming in on her square-shaped sunglasses. A reflection of some bottles was seen on them. People assumed that it contained liquor and proceeded to troll her about it.

A Twitter user even shared a screenshot of the same with the caption, “What’s that?" However, people came out in support of Sen even as the troll army tried to target her.

Meanwhile, Lalit Modi, the founder of IPL, broke the Internet when he shared a series of intimate photos with the former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress, thereby sparking rumours of marriage between the two. The 58-year-old businessman, who is currently a fugitive, was quick to clarify that the two were “just dating" each other and that marriage “would happen one day."

Revelation from Modi came as a surprise to Indian janta as the IPL founder and 1994 pageant winner Sen being a couple was never speculated or rumoured in the news cycle ever before. It did not take people much time to dig up tweet exchange between Sen and Modi from the past which only added more curiosity among Twitterverse. One of the tweets happened to be a 9-year-old tweet from Modi wherein he politely asked the actress to reply to his SMS.

