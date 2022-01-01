Herd of Deer Released into the Wild Gallops Away to Freedom, Watch Heartwarming Video

While the internet is filled with bizarre incidents and mishaps that expose you to the dark chapters of life, some rare clips may also light up your mood instantly. One such heart-warming video has been shared online showing a herd of deer being set free in a jungle. The video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle with the caption, “This is how freedom looks like. Last year’s Deer translocation, part of our prey base augmentation programme." In the video, which was recorded by the officer himself, few forest officials and people can be seen preparing the release of the herd. Later the video captures the magnificent moment when the herd of deer rushes out of the truck. Within minutes of being released, the herd then vanishes in the dense forest reuniting with their natural habitat.

As the video did the rounds on Twitter, it garnered nearly 3,000 likes and 50,000 views with people in the comment section cheering the forest department for their good deed. For some, the video sensitised them about the significance of freedom as one user wrote, “Nothing better than returning to natural habitat. Interesting that all didn’t go in same direction."

Other users highlighted the plight of caged animals in zoos and wished if all of them could be freed. “Same should be done to all the wild animals at the zoo. Freedom should not be given in cages," wrote a user.

Showcasing the jubilance of animals in their natural habitat, one user also shared a clip from a jungle safari in Madhya Pradesh. The video showed a euphoric herd of deer running through the forest while the visitors gazed at them in awe.

Earlier, an attempt was made by the Periyar Tiger Reserve to reintroduce an abandoned 9-month-old tiger cub through a “rewilding" process. Reportedly, the cub named Mangala had been in captivity for two years where she was reared.

