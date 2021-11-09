Here is an Exclusive Peek into British-era Kitchener House of Fort William in Kolkata

Fort William, the Army barrack built in Kolkata during British rule still stands with the beauty of an architectural marvel. Today, Fort William is the property of the Indian Army. The building is not open for civilians, but News18 managed to get a peek into it and bring some photos to its readers. The headquarters of Eastern Command was based here, with provisions for accommodating 10,000 Army personnel. Fort William houses an entire city inside. You can see British-era barracks and every building has a history of more than 200 years. Kitchener House is one of them. Constructed in 1771, it is located in the Treasury Gate, one of the seven gates of Fort William. Initially this was used as residential accommodation for British Army officers.

The building was converted in 1784 to official residence of Commander In Chief of the British Indian Army. Lord Wellesley, the Governor General Of India, also stayed here from 1789 to 1803 . After the British shifted their capital to Delhi in 1911, it became an officers’ mess.

The building was named after HH Kitchener, the First Earl Of Khartoum, who stayed in this house when he was Commander In Chief in 1902. This beauty combines Gothic and Georgian style of architecture. At the entry, paintings of the Royal Bengal Tiger and the installation of a rickshaw puller will welcome you.

There is also a Time Gun which was manufactured in 1756. Everyday at 13.00 hrs, it used to give signal to ships on Hooghly river. The officers’ mess is still well-maintained and has a great display of British-style articles.

