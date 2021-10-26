Here is How a 4-foot Cobra, Hiding Under Utensils in a Bhubaneswar Hostel, was Rescued

A cobra was spotted in the hostel block of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration in Bhubaneswar. On Sunday, the employees of the institute found the 4-ft creature lying under the utensils in the kitchen. The higher officials, including the administrative officer, were immediately informed. The latter reached out to a highly experienced rescuer from Snake Helpline. As per a report in The Times Of India, Subhendu Mallik, general secretary of Snake Helpline, sent an expert of the helpline, Purnachandra Das to rescue the cobra. On reaching the institute’s premises, Das caught hold of the cobra in the kitchen and put it inside a bag. Later, the snake was taken to the city’s outskirts and released into a natural habitat. No injury or damage was reported from the sighting. Fortunately, with timely spotting and immediate rescue, the snake was appropriately removed from the spot.

In June, the state government appointed 41 new Honorary Wildlife Wardens (HWWs) as per the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. They have been appointed across all the districts for a period of two years. Subhendu Mallik was appointed as the new HWW for Khurda district.

Local cobra sightings have increased in the recent past. Multiple incidents of giant reptiles being seen in residential areas have been registered across the country due to monsoon.

A spectacled cobra was recently spotted in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The snake was rescued from a company garden after being captured in Vartak Nagar locality. Parag Shinde, a snake lover, led the three-and-a-half-foot-long venomous snake into a plastic container, letting it completely slide into it with effortless ease. Later, the snake was released into the wilderness.

According to Shinde, who has experience in catching snakes, snakes have been coming out of their habitat due to continuous rainfall in the area. The snake encounters have been observed because of the incessant downpour in Thane.

