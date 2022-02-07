Here is Why Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Presided over the Marriage of a Tsunami Survivor

Soumya, who was rescued when she was three during the 2004 Tsunami disaster and grew up under the guardianship of Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, was married on February 6 in Nagapattinam. The District Collector Arun Thamburaj and SP G Jawahar were also present and wished the newlywed couple. Nagapattinam district is said to be the worst-affected by the tsunami on December 26, 2004, that claimed thousands of lives in Tamil Nadu. Many children lost their parents in the disaster. At that time, 99 children, who had lost their parents in Nagapattinam, were taken and admitted to Annai Sathya Home opened by the state government in Nagai district, wherein 97 children were adopted by their relatives, while Sowmya and Meena were two children who stayed back in the orphanage, grew under the direct guardianship of Radhakrishnan, the then Nagapattinam District Collector and the current Tamil Nadu Health Secretary.

Despite shifting work to Chennai, Radhakrishnan reportedly used to visit Nagai every month to spend time with the children. Subsequently, Sowmya left the home to pursue BA in Economics, supported by a child welfare committee member, Malarvizhi, while the couple later adopted Soumya and Meena in Nagai after they turned 18 years. In this context, Soumya’s wedding was held in Nagapattinam on Sunday which was presided by Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Radhakrishnan and his family. Having been grown up with support, Soumya said “This is be the happiest moment in my life. Radhakrishnan ‘appa’ was the one who raised us."

Meanwhile, Nagai District Collector Arun Thamburaj, Nagai SP G Jawahar, Nagai NGOs and social activists participated in the wedding ceremony at Officers Club. Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, who went on to study the effects of the Tsunami, shared old memories of Soumya as a child crying near a bridge after losing her parents to the flood. Many congratulated the family of Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Radhakrishnan and the family of Malarvizhi and Manivannan, who provided assistance including education and employment to the girls who were rescued as children.

