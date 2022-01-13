Here's How You Can Spot This Giant Asteroid Zooming Past Earth Next Week

It will be an exciting time for astronomers next week, as Asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 measuring more than two Empire State Buildings at 1,100 metres long, will fly past our planet. According to NASA JPL - Caltech's Solar System Dynamics, the asteroid will pass at its closest on January 18 at 4:51 p.m. EST (3:21 am IST) travelling at 43,754 mph (70,415 km/h) and hurtling past Earth at a distance of 0.01324 astronomical units, nearly 2 million kilometres. Although the proximity of this giant asteroid to the planet is not going to cause any harm to the Earth, NASA classifies the asteroid as a potentially hazardous object. According to the American space agency, potentially hazardous asteroids are those that measure over 460 feet or 140 metre long and are within 7.5 million km of Earth's orbit around the Sun.

First discovered in 1994, the asteroid will be visible in the sky given the weather conditions are favourable. According to Earth Sky, one can use a small telescope pointed at the correct time and location to spot asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1. The asteroid can be more easily spotted by those in North America, reported Earth Sky. Telescopes will provide one with the best opportunity to see the huge asteroid hours after the January 18 close approach. The movement of the asteroid will be more noticeable when the asteroid is passing close to fixed background stars.

Another way of observing the asteroid, according to Earth Sky, would be to attach a camera to the telescope and take exposures of 30 to 45 seconds. One can do so by pointing the camera and telescope at a reference star or object that falls in the trajectory of the asteroid.

One can also track the asteroid virtually with the help of NASA’s Asteroid Watch. In its recent tweet, NASA Asteroid Watch informed its followers, “Near-Earth Asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our Planetary Defense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tuesday, January 18.”

Will you be watching the asteroid going past Earth?

