Here’s Why Glue Doesn’t Stick To Inside of a Bottle

Glue can stick almost all objects together. One thing that remained a mystery for long is why glue doesn’t stick to a bottle’s inner sides. There is a scientific reason behind this. When Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) glue remains inside a bottle, air is less and eventually water can’t evaporate. Due to this reason, glue doesn’t stick inside bottles. In case of Super Glue, its container must be tightly sealed to keep water away from seeping in.

In PVA glue the main ingredients are the chemical compounds called polymers. These polymers are long strands that remain quite sticky. When we put glue on a piece of paper, the water in it is exposed to air. This causes water to evaporate. Eventually the glue dries and hardens. All that gets left behind are sticky polymers, which can hold things together. This process is called Mechanical Adhesion. Polyvinyl Acetate is a synthetic resin prepared by polymerisation of Vinyl Acetate. It is used as a film ingredient in water based paints. It is also used in adhesives.

In the case of Super Glue, there are no polymers but a chemical called cyanoacrylate. This chemical will bind things together when it reacts with water vapour in air. This process is called Chemical Adhesion. Cyanoacrylate is used in making strong adhesive bonds. They are used by surgeons for closing the incisions. They are also used by morticians for sealing eyes and lips. They stick very quickly to skin and were patented in 1949.

Water is a common element in case of both PVA and Super Glue.

Glue will get sticky in two cases. If the cap is removed from the glue bottle or bottle gets empty. In these two cases, air in the bottle will thicken the glue. Eventually the product will get unusable. In some cases, there is a solvent in glue, which keeps molecules from getting sticky. This solvent can evaporate in a half empty bottle of glue.

