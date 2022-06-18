Here’s Why In This Chhattisgarh Village Clock Moves Backwards

If you have watched the famous Brad Pitt starrer The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, you will know that the film depicts a giant clock, created by a blind clockmaker for a train station, that runs backwards. This reverse moving clock has a major role to play in the events of the film. While clocks moving backwards are considered as an element of fantasy you will be surprised to know that such clocks actually do exist in real and that too in India.

A country of cultural diversity, there are many tribal cultures in India that follow many out of the box practices in contrast to traditional ones, and this is just one of them.

In some of the tribal villages of Chhattisgarh, time progresses in reverse and all watches and clocks in these villages run anti-clockwise. So, it is 11 AM after 12 PM, not 1PM. The tribal families of the Gond tribal community associated with the Adivasi Shakti Peeth in Korba district believe that their clock is the most natural one as it follows the laws of nature. They say that the earth rotates anticlockwise, that is right to left. Even the moon revolves around the earth in an anticlockwise direction. Even the vortex in the pond has the same direction and hence the community believes that they cannot function contrary to the direction in which the cycle of nature is moving.

The bride and the groom in this area even take saath phere in an anticlockwise direction during the wedding rituals.

Apart from the people of Gond community, people of other 29 communities follow the Gondwana clock. These people of the tribal community worship Mahua, Parsa and other trees. About ten thousand families live in this area of Chhattisgarh and all of these residents follow the reverse clock formula.

