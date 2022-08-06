Hero Alom, Dhinchak Pooja to Taher Shah: The Stars of Cringe Pop on the Internet

Bangladeshi singer ‘Hero’ Alom sparked a buzz after he was grilled by the police and had to sign an “apology bond" promising not to “distort" classical songs by Rabindranath Tagore and Nazrul Islam. Cringe pop, however, is not a genre that either started or could possibly end with Alom. From Dhinchak Pooja in India to Taher Shah in Pakistan and Rebecca Black in the US, such cringe popstars have forced the Internet to pay attention since a long time.

Notable among other Indian cringe pop singers are Omprakash Rap King who sang the notoriously problematic Aunty Ki Ghanti, Vennu Mallesh who sang It’s My Life, Bhim Niroula who sang Sunday Morning Love You. Here’s a list of cringe popstars and their “best work" because as one Taylor Swift said: one must embrace the cringe.

Advertisement

Hero Alom

Ashraful Hossen Alom, popularly known as ‘Hero’ Alom, has certainly seen better times. He has 1.46 million subscribers on YouTube. Some of his hits include Babu Khaiso and the latest Amar Jail Hobe Na Phanshi Hobe that may have come out of his recent brush with the police. The latter video shows him wearing the clothes of a prison inmate and singing from behind bars.

Dhinchak Pooja

Advertisement

Dhinchak Pooja has given us many cringe pop gems like Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj, Dilon Ka Shooter and Baapu De De Thoda Cash. Recently, she came up with her own spin on Eminem’s Lose Yourself. Pooja shot to fame with her debut song Selfie Maine Leli Aaj which was watched by millions when it was first released.

Advertisement

Taher Shah

Taher Shah in his heydays gave us hits like Mankind’s Angel and Eye to Eye. With around 22,000 subscribers on YouTube, sadly, his last video came out a couple of years ago- a song called Farishta, hinting perhaps at a penchant for singing about angels.

Vennu Mallesh

Vennu Mallesh’s hit It’s My Life came out 10 years ago but as it turns out, it continues to remain a bit of a timeless classic. Mallesh hails from Telangana, and shot to fame with his debut song that, at the time of writing this article, has over 28 million views. The singer himself has 81,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Rebecca Black

Rebecca Black had a meteoric rise to fame with Friday, that was dubbed by critics as “the worst song ever". Friday, released in 2011, was no one-person job. Los Angeles record producers Clarence Jey and Patrice Wilson wrote on it and produced it.

If any of these disturbed you, it worked.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here