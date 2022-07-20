'Hey From Team India': Rahul Dravid Makes Surprise Cameo in Shikhar Dhawan's Video

Shikhar Dhawan likes to hit it out of the park, be it on or off the field. The left-hander is probably the sassiest cricketer out there and his on-point social media game is testimony to the fact. Dhawan who is set to lead India in the upcoming ODI series announced his arrival to the Caribbean island with a viral Instagram Reel. While we have seen Gabbar and other Indian cricketers entertaining fans with their social media presence, it was the special appearance by the team India coach Rahul Dravid that caught everyone's attention in this video.

“Hey from Team India," Dhawan wrote while posting the video.

And it broke the internet. In less than a day of being posted online, the video has already garnered over 4 million views along with a flood of comments. " Hahahahahaha Ek number," wrote actor Ranveer Singh giving his thumbs up to the video while Dinesh Karthik commented, “Only Shikhar can pull these stunts."

Fans were elated to see the 'unexpected' hey from Dravid. “That last hey was not expected," wrote a user. “Never thought we could ever see Rahul Dravid in a reel," read another comment

India is set to play West Indies for a 3-match ODI series beginning on July 22. With full-time skipper, Rohit Sharma and other players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant rested for the series, Dhawan will lead the side. While Rohit will make a comeback in the five matchT20I series, Kohli and Bumrah will be on rest. The T20I series will be played between July 29 and August 7.

High on their series triumph in England, India will look to carry the momentum to the Caribbean island and look for another victory. The team's previous record in West Indies will also be a confidence booster for the Men in Blue. The last time India toured West Indies, it registered a clean sweep in the Test, ODI and T20I series.

