'Hi Baby': Journalist Son Interrupted by Mom During Reporting, Adorable Video is Viral

What an amazing day at work it would be when your mother shows up to say ‘hi’ out of nowhere. Well, this happened with Myles Harris, a reporter from Columbus, Ohio, who was on his job when his mother drove by and spotted him. Her level of excitement seemed quite high as she saw her son working. Like every other parent, it was a proud moment for her, and she could not resist saying ‘Hi’ to him. The moment was recorded as the camera was still rolling. The wholesome video is going viral on the internet.

In the video which was shared by Myles himself on Instagram, he is reporting for ABC affiliate WSYX, but then realises that his mother is passing by. He tells the camera person, “That’s my mom, hold on." After this, his mother drives by him and appears on the screen. The camera person couldn’t resist his laugh as Myles tells his mother that he is working and she needs to go. It was a cute mother-son moment that got recorded accidentally as the camera was still rolling.

Myles tells his mother “I’m trying to work right now, and you’re over here calling my phone". Then he introduces her to the camera person and says “This is DeAngelo, you can say hi. And don’t be holding up traffic because you got cars behind you." At the end of the video, Myles asks DeAngelo whether he recorded all that. The video is later shared by both the camera person DeAngelo Byrd and Myles Harris on Instagram.

Myles Harris shared the video with the caption, “Typical Sandi" referring to his mother. He also thanked the camera person who kept rolling.

DeAngelo Byrd also shared the video with a heartfelt caption that read, “what a blessing to share such a joyful moment, so happy I captured this."

Relatable comments like “my mom would absolutely do this" flooded the comment section.

