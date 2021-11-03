We Bet You Didn't Know This Hidden Feature of Apple Logo on Back of iPhone

Apple’s flagship product, the iPhone, recently got an upgrade to its fourteenth version of the mobile operating system. The iOS 14 gives you plenty to sink your teeth into. While every major upgrade to the company’s iOS comes with a revamped list of features, it is for the first time that Apple has put even the back logo to use, reports Daily Record.

Yes, you heard it right. The famous half-eaten apple logo on the back of your iPhone can now be used to perform multiple actions and trigger accessibility features. iOS 14 has rolled out this feature under the title “Back Tap".

How to activate “Back Tap"

Follow these easy instructions:

Step 1:Go to Settings

Step 2: From the options displayed, select “Accessibility"

Step 3:Select “Touch"

Step 4: Scroll down to locate “Back Tap"

Here, you will find options for the number of taps, as well as the actions you can assign.

Now that you know how to activate the feature and assign actions to your logo, you can use “Back Tap" according to your convenience. For example, actions like the home screen, lock screen, volume control, screenshot, can be assigned to either double-tap or triple tap.

Moreover, accessibility features such as magnifier, assistive touch, Siri Shortcuts, voice-over, etc., can also be allocated to the back logo of the iPhone.

“Back Tap" is a very convenient alternative to the conventional methods of performing the actions and fetching the accessibility features. However, it is to note that this feature is only accessible post the latest update of the iOS 14 and can be used on iPhone 8 and upwards.

The iOS software has seen some major developments in recent months. The company, in September, officially released the fifteenth major upgrade to their operating system and rolled out iOS 15. According to the company, the iOS 15 will be compatible with all iOS 14-compatible phones.

