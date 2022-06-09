'Hidden World': Scientists Discover Marine Life Tucked Under Antarctic Ice Shelf

Having gone to study climate change and the melting of ice-shelfs in the Antarctic, scientists were left amazed as they discovered something unexpected. A hidden marine world was found thriving under the thick ice sheets, reported The Guardian. The fascinating discovery was made hundreds of kilometres away from the Ross Ice Shelf in the Antarctic. A team of scientists from New Zealand had set off to explore the role of estuary in the melting of ice due to climate change.

Advertisement

Carrying their study, scientists drilled a hole in the ice sheet and lowered their camera into a suspected estuary. To their surprise, they were met by a swarm of shrimp-like creatures some 500 metres below the ice surface.

Carrying their study, scientists drilled a hole in the ice sheet and lowered their camera into a suspected estuary. To their surprise, they were met by a swarm of shrimp-like creatures some 500 metres below the ice surface.

“For a while, we thought something was wrong with the camera, but when the focus improved, we noticed a swarm of arthropods around 5mm in size," said Craig Stevens, researcher at the National Institute of Water and Atmospherics (Niwa), reported The Guardian.

The creatures were found to be from the same lineage as some marine organisms like crabs, lobsters, and mites.

The unexpected discovery left the researchers stunned as they had aimed to study climate change but stumbled upon an untouched underwater ecosystem. Craig said they had carried out experiments in other parts of the ice shelf earlier but never found something like that.

Advertisement

“We were jumping up and down because having all those animals swimming around our equipment means that there’s clearly an important ecosystem there," Craig added.

The estuary, where the marine world was discovered, was spotted by the project’s lead, Huw Horgan from Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington. Horgan was studying the Ross Ice Shelf through satellite imagery and noticed a groove in the ice.

Horgan explained that scientists were not oblivious about the presence of a network of hidden freshwater rivers and lakes beneath the Antarctic ice sheets. However, he added, they had not been surveyed yet.

Advertisement

He further expressed that observing the hidden river was akin to exploring a secret underwater world that remained ice-locked.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.