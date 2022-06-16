High Dreams: 1,300 kg of Cocaine Disguised as Potatoes Seized by Colombian Police

In recent years, drug trafficking squads across the globe have unveiled various innovative methods of smuggling adapted by smugglers. A man trying to sneak drugs under his wig, to smugglers using pediatric body packers, these unique ways have left the internet in splits. In another innovative attempt to hoodwink law enforcement authorities, a consignment of cocaine was disguised as potatoes and frozen chips. However, the police successfully seized over 1000 kilograms of cocaine in the northern Caribbean shores of Colombia, South America.

A video of the seized products was shared by the Twitter handle of the Ministry of National Defence of Colombia, which also showcased the police officers extracting cocaine from the counterfeit potatoes.

“This may be the most innovative case discovered by drug traffickers in recent years," Anti-Narcotics Police Major General Ricardo Augusto Alarcón Campos told 9News, explaining that the police received a tip from an anonymous caller regarding the shipment. More than 50 people, as well as sniffer dogs, were involved to uncover the drugs before they were shipped from the Port of Cartagena to Spain.

While the counterfeit potatoes and frozen chips located were extremely deceiving, a minute detail gave it all away. Colombia’s National Police Major stated that there was no expiration date on the packaging, which led to suspicion.

“The review was costly," Campos said, explaining that each bag had to be uncovered and all the frozen tubers had to be checked. The irregular shapes of the cassava and potatoes, after peeling and cutting into squares, contributed to the suspicion among the uniformed men.

While the smugglers were at their innovative best, the presence of mind and alertness of the police squad won all the applause.

