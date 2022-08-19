'High Headed': Man Gets Favourite Alcoholic Beverage Tattooed on the Back of His Head

A TikTok user has gone viral for getting a tattoo of his favourite alcoholic beverage on the back of his head. What might have started as a mere dare, has now ended up racking millions of views on the social media application. As reported by LADbible, the viral man namely Connor Davidson posted a video of his head tattoo, which has now turned out to be his road to fame. During an interaction with the portal, the 27-year-old revealed that he had no idea that his TikTok clip will be blown up at this level.

Within a week, the video garnered over 2.3 million views. Davidson reportedly said that usually, his TikTok clips would only gain up to 500 likes, however, when he debuted with the head tattoo the post was bestowed with a thousand likes within an hour. The response was humungous but at the time the TikTok user had no idea that it would become so popular among netizens. Unbeknownst to what’s spiralling online, Davidson did not check the application until his brother’s girlfriend asked me to check the response.

Advertisement

He told the portal, “Normally I put stuff on there and only get about 500 views. Then I put that one up and then in the first hour, I think it was over 1,000. And then the next minute, my brother’s girlfriend said to me in the nighttime, ‘have you seen it?’ I was like, ‘no,’ I went back on and I think it was at 1.5 million." Upon watching the massive response, a puzzled Davidson reportedly wondered, “How the hell has this just blown up?"

While sharing the backstory of the tattoo, the TikTok user explained that it all started when he out drinking with his mates. Seemingly, one of them made a bet that he won’t be able to ink his favourite alcoholic beverage on his skin. “Literally, I was just around my mate’s one day having a few drinks when one of my mates saw the design. He turned around to me and was like, ‘I bet you won’t get this done’," he said.

Advertisement

Cut to two weeks later, Davidson found himself at a local tattoo parlour doing exactly what his friend was sure he would never attempt. “When someone dares me, I always do it," continued the TikTok user. Reportedly, he thought about the tattoo for two weeks and finally decided to make an appointment. Initially, the plan was to place the tattoo on the back of his leg, however, he decided to go a step further and got it done on his head instead.

Advertisement

As per the portal, an online user commented on the video, “Spot on our kid, see you in the local for a few," while another said, “That’s quality mate, should be proud." Davidson added that he has received both praise and criticism for his decision.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here