High on Life: This Man Drank at 56 Pubs in 24 Hours to Set New Guinness World Record

In a strange incident, a 29-year-old IT worker from Wales, drank at 56 pubs in 24 hours to break the Guinness World Record for most pubs visited within the time. Gareth Murphy, visited a total of 56 different pubs in Cardiff within 24 hours. There, he had at least one beverage at each in his world record attempt on February 5.

“For the purposes of this record, a pub is defined as an establishment licensed to sell alcoholic beverages on the premises, although the challenger is not required to consume any alcohol," states Guinness World Records. Murphy did have a considerable amount of beer over the course of the day. However, his other beverages included orange juice, apple juice, lemonade, Coca Cola, and Diet Pepsi. As per the official website, he consumed:

4,915 ml (8.6 pints) of orange juice

Advertisement

2,845 ml (5 pints) of apple juice

1,023 ml (1.8 pints) of beer

500 ml (0.8 pints) of lemonade

284 ml (0.5 pints) of Diet Pepsi®

250 ml (0.4 pints) of Tango®

189 ml (0.33 pints) of blackcurrant cordial

125 ml (0.2 pints) of Coca-Cola®

125 ml (0.2 pints) of Guinness®

125 ml (0.2 pints) of cranberry juice

“I lost count of how many toilet breaks I took. At the beginning it was minimal, once every 10 pubs say, but by the end, I think I was going once every two or three pubs," he said recalling his experience. The 29-year-old had been trying to achieve a Guinness World Records title for several years. “I knew the best place to do this was in the centre of Cardiff," he said. This is because Cardiff’s city centre has the highest number of pubs, bars and clubs in the entire UK.

“It was a long, tiring day. The hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life," he said. His first drink was 125 ml of lemonade in a Wetherspoons at 10 am. Revealing his strategy, he said that he had no initial tactic regarding what he would drink, “just whichever went down the easier."

“I knew I had to stay off the Guinness as it’s quite a heavy drink. I did have a beer in a few select pubs, but I knew I couldn’t overdo it as I knew the fizz would immediately make me bloated," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.