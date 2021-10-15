Highway Symbol Has Nothing to Do With 'Squid Game,' UK Police Reassure Motorists

Netflix’s Korean drama Squid Game has now become the most-watched series on the streaming platform. If you are one of those viewers, you would remember (Spoiler Alert?) the circle, triangle, and square symbols on the calling card given to the invitees before they joined the game. Even the show’s pink-uniformed guards wore one of the symbols on their facemasks. The symbol has now prompted UK’s Thames Valley Police to issue a clarification on Twitter after a road sign with an uncanny resemblance to the symbol was noticed by motorists Junction 5 of the M4 near Slough.

In their clarification tweet, Thames Valley Police wrote, “So, We can confirm that by following this signage from the M4 Junction 5 in @TVP_Slough will not lead you to the popular @netflix series #SquidGame It’s just directions for diversion routes during the roadworks…phew!"

The tweet prompted some hilarious reactions from fans of the hit show.

The South Korean series is believed to be a commentary on the economic condition and struggles of the people of South Korea. 456 persons, who are crushed with crippling debt and have no way to get back on their feet are approached by a mysterious salesman, who offers them a chance to participate in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won. They are taken to a mysterious place, guarded by masked strangers.

The first round starts off with a simplistic children’s game and it is announced that the ones failing to cross the finishing line will be eliminated, while the others will be qualified for the next. The people breaking the rules of the games would also be eliminated. So far so good. However, one crucial detail is left out which the participants figure out while playing the game. Here, elimination means death.

