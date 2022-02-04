'Hijab is Our Right' Trends on Twitter as Muslim Students in Karnataka Continue Protest

The decision of a college at Udupi in Karnataka to not allow students wearing hijab inside classrooms has led netizens highlight the plight of the girls who are fighting for their fundamental right to practise religion. The hashtag ‘Hijab is our Right’ is trending on Twitter with a section of social media decrying the harassment that the students are undergoing. A video of the school principal closing the gates of the school keeping the girls out have drawn sharp reactions. It started with one college, but now two other colleges too are not allowing students who wear the hijab.

“Taliban doesn’t allow Girls to go to schools and colleges. In India, Sanghi Genocide Enablers are preventing Muslim Girls wearing headscarves from entering Schools and Colleges. They are scared of educated Muslim Women. Very scared. #HijabisOurRight."

“Really surprised us,bcz world biggest democratic citizens are facing such kind of situation even, this is their basic right."

“Let us all stand for the rights of our sisters …what is the reason of this discrimination..why are they not allowed to enter colleges.. just because they wear hijad this is not a way.."

“Watch : Gates being closed on the future of these students in Kundapura govt college."

“Islam has strict rules for wearing #hijab. So violation of article 25 of indian constitution by the #Karnataka govt shows their negligence of constitution of india."

“Dignified plea by Muslim girls to the Principal on being refused entry in yet another Govt college in Karnataka for wearing #Hijab

Girls are requesting not to ruin their future by denying them education just before exams."

“They are banning hijabs in school/colleges as if they’re deducting some amount from their fees to buy it.I dont understand whats the matter with it.Hijab is choice.If you can’t force anyone to wear it then in the very same way you can’t force anyone to remove it."

Another take by author Ghazala Wahab is inviting both criticism and praise.

“Has there been any incident in any part of India where #Muslim men wanted to attend classes in a particular dress, say a skullcap? Why is the responsibility of upholding religious identity only Muslim women’s? Who is telling these women tht their identity & d right to fight."

World Hijab Day was observed on February 1 recently to raise awareness about the clothing and why it is worn.

