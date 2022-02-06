Hijab, Niqab, Burkha: What are the Different Kinds of Islamic Clothing for Women?

The protests over the right to wear the hijab is intensifying in Karnataka with the state banning banning any clothes that disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges. It all started when a group of girls at a college in Udupi was not allowed to enter the premises with their hijab on. As the girls kept stressing that ‘hijab is our right,’ the matter escalated and a few other colleges banned the headscarf too. Social media has been afire with discussions around the hijab row, and it was clear that many do not know the differences among different kinds of Islamic clothing like the hijab, niqab and even the burkha. Here are a few kinds of coverings worn by Muslim women around the around:

1. Hijab: This scarf covers the hair and neck, but not the face. The headwear comes in different colours, styles and material.

2. Niqab: This veil covers the face, keeping the eye area open. It comes with a head scarf.

3. Burkha: This clothing covers the whole body, leaving an opening for the eyes. It can be a one-piece garment, or a two-piece one in which there are separate body and head coverings.

4. Chador: This full-body cloak is mostly worn by Iranian women. It might be accompanied by a headscarf underneath.

5. Al-Amira: It has two parts - one cap and another tube-like scarf.

6. Khimar: It’s a long scarf that ends above the waist. It covers the hair, the neck and shoulders, but keep the face uncovered.

7. Shayla: A rectangular piece of cloth wrapped around the head and pinned in place.

A few days ago, the matter came up in Kerala too. The Kerala government dismissed a plea by a Muslim girl student seeking permission to wear hijab (head scarf) and full sleeve dress in the Student Police Cadet project as per her religious obligation, saying such a waiver in the state police’s programme will significantly affect secularism in the state.

