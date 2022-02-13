"Am Muslim by Words, Action," Says Kashmiri Girl Who was Abused for Not Wearing Hijab

Aroosa Parvaiz aced the class 12 exams five days ago by scoring 99.8 per cent and created a huge buzz and excitement in Kashmir Valley. Local portals and channels covered her success extensively and appreciated girls for faring better boys by bagging top positions in the exams. But the good virtual response got sullied by the Valley’s notorious troll factory which slammed her for not wearing hijab during her appearance on news portals and channels. “These comments have affected my parents a great deal. They do not deserve this negativity. I feel very sad about it," Aroosa told News 18 on Saturday, days after she received torrent of comments from social media users.

“I am a Muslim by words and action. I respect the hijab. I will wear it when I think I need to," she said, trying to put to rest the controversy surrounding the hijab that is grabbing headlines across the country for past many days. She said her agency, space and judgement should be respected as she might be better Muslim than the vitriolic trollers. “Please don’t judge me. No one has given you the right to do so," she said. Upset for the last four days over needless responses, Parvaiz sounded a bit relaxed on Saturday afternoon when Srinagar district administration awarded her a token cash reward and a certificate of merit.

The toxic trolling had started on Wednesday when Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced its annual results for Class 12. No sooner were the top positions put up, reporters thronged Parvaiz’s home to click pictures and record her interviews. From how she prepared exams during the pandemic to where she took coaching to what she intends to do in future, the beaming topper answered all that was thrown at her.

But while her achievement was being appreciated, some spiteful comments started to pour in, specially on why she did not cover her head. Others ridiculed her for being “such a bad influence to girls in Karnataka who had put a stiff resistance for wearing hijab." One troll openly called for the beheading the girl: “Begairat…Pardah nai kia…Eski gardan katt do" (Shameless, hasn’t covered…She should be beheaded).

But on Saturday, many social media influencers like former civil services topper Shah Faesal blasted the trolls and came out in her support. “Who are these people who trolled Class 12 topper Arusa for not wearing a Hijab? These are the swarms of radicalised Kashmiri well-frogs who want that Kashmir remains a cesspit. It’s a failure of parenting, failure of education and failure of society." he tweeted.

Politician-writer Salman Anees Soz too hit out at the trollers. “Distressed to hear that class 12 topper Aroosa Parvaiz was trolled for not wearing a hijab. Instead of focusing on what girls wear, we should focus more on creating opportunities for their empowerment. Aroosa is an asset for Kashmir and all the losers trolling her should get a life. Just as some girls in Karnataka are right to fight for their right to wear hijab, Aroosa has a right to dress the way she wants. All power to her! " he wrote on Facebook. There was support from others too who admonished some of the anonymous virtual characters.

This is not the first time that Kashmiri women have been trolled. Many years ago, three budding teenage girl musicians had to give up music when they were subjected to abusive trolling. They had to abandon an all-girls band. Online trolling is used as a weapon to cause hurt, humiliation and harassment and many a times a the victim feels helpless to respond or take a stand. The women complain and face it most of time, the recent online auctioning of women being a case in point.

In Aroosa’s case too trolls did not spare her family and targeted it about her ‘upbringing’. “My dad is disturbed by what has happened. What should have been a story of my success and positive energy has been twisted badly," said Aroosa. She added she wants the controversy to die so that she can focus on her goal. She wants to get into a top IIT of the country to train as an engineer. “I an very keen on nuclear sciences and computers. I want to be a top-notch engineer. I am focussed and want no distractions," she said.

